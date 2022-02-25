Dr. Cristina Keusch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keusch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Keusch, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Keusch, MD
Dr. Cristina Keusch, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Keusch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keusch's Office Locations
-
1
Boca Raton Plastic Surgery Center950 Glades Rd Ste 3, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 368-9455
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keusch?
There are not enough good things to say about each and every staff member I came into contact today for my outpatient procedure. Each staff member was kind and calming, as one nurse stated they like to think of their office as a family. I must say they made me feel apart of that family today!
About Dr. Cristina Keusch, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326192451
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard-Brigham/Chldns Hosp
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keusch has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keusch works at
Dr. Keusch speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Keusch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keusch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keusch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keusch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.