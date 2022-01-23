Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lampuri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD
Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dermatology Associates120 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 128, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-9671
Dermatology Associates OF THE PALM BEACHES120 Butler St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 659-1510
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Kind, Caring, Compassionate Doctor and Staff are Great
- Dermatology
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Brown University - Department of Dermatology
- Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach
- University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lampuri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lampuri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lampuri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lampuri has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lampuri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lampuri speaks Italian and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lampuri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lampuri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lampuri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lampuri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.