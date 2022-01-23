See All Dermatologists in Lake Worth, FL
Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Worth, FL. They graduated from University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Dr. Lampuri works at Dermtology Associates Palm Bch in Lake Worth, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates
    120 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 128, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 964-9671
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates OF THE PALM BEACHES
    120 Butler St, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 659-1510

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2022
    Kind, Caring, Compassionate Doctor and Staff are Great
    Ron Garrison — Jan 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD
    About Dr. Cristina Lampuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619192788
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brown University - Department of Dermatology
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami Beach
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo Suny School Of Med And Biomedical Sciences Buffalo Ny
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
