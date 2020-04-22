Overview

Dr. Cristina Marin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Marin works at GastroMed in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.