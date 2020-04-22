Dr. Cristina Marin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Marin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Marin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Larkin Community Hospital.
Dr. Marin works at
Locations
GastroMed8525 SW 92nd St Ste D17, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (786) 745-3782
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Larkin Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Marin was great. She is very informative and diagnosed my problem correctly. I would definitely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Cristina Marin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
