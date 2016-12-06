See All Psychiatrists in Coconut Grove, FL
Dr. Cristina Park, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Coconut Grove, FL
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Cristina Park, MD

Dr. Cristina Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coconut Grove, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Dr. Park works at DRAGON PSYCHIATRY PL in Coconut Grove, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dragon Psychiatry Pl
    2980 McFarlane Rd Ste 212, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Park's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Park

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Cristina Park, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1669664462
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
    Medical Education
    • Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Sao Paulo
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Park works at DRAGON PSYCHIATRY PL in Coconut Grove, FL. View the full address on Dr. Park’s profile.

    Dr. Park speaks Portuguese and Spanish.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

