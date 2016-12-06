Dr. Cristina Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Park, MD
Dr. Cristina Park, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coconut Grove, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Sao Paulo.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Dragon Psychiatry Pl2980 McFarlane Rd Ste 212, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Park is extremely accurate with the dose she prescribes, which together with her empathy and caring demeanor, makes me feel really good.
About Dr. Cristina Park, MD
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1669664462
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami
- Faculdade de Medicina da Universidade de Sao Paulo
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
