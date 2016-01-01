Overview

Dr. Christina Cabral-Pauig, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Berea, Adventhealth Manchester and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Cabral-Pauig works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in London, KY with other offices in Pineville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.