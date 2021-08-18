See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Camarillo, CA
Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Porch-Curren works at Coastal Allergy Care Center in Camarillo, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA and Simi Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center
Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Allergy Care Center
    2412 N Ponderosa Dr Ste B111, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 482-8989
  2. 2
    Coastal Allergy Care
    430 E Avenida de los Arboles Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 493-1537
  3. 3
    Gladys E. Negron M.d. Inc.
    1687 Erringer Rd Ste 102, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 581-6482

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 18, 2021
    Six stars! I can't say enough nice things about Dr. Porch and her staff, every one of them. I have a nagging dry cough and other allergist symptoms. I'd been to another allergist just the week before. I won't comment on that. Dr. Porch was so thorough. I hardly waited any time for her to come into the office after her assistant took all my info. I was a bit nervous and forgot to ask some questions that were important to me. I called the office and McKenzie got me answers that day, within hours. I'd like to say something nice about McKenzie, Sara, Yuri, Anisa, and Susan. (Maybe I'm not losing my memory). if I forgot someone I am sorry. I feel better already. Thank you so much.
    Rhory — Aug 18, 2021
    About Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • St Mary Med Center
    • CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
