Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Locations
Coastal Allergy Care Center2412 N Ponderosa Dr Ste B111, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 482-8989
Coastal Allergy Care430 E Avenida de los Arboles Ste 203, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 493-1537
Gladys E. Negron M.d. Inc.1687 Erringer Rd Ste 102, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 581-6482
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Six stars! I can't say enough nice things about Dr. Porch and her staff, every one of them. I have a nagging dry cough and other allergist symptoms. I'd been to another allergist just the week before. I won't comment on that. Dr. Porch was so thorough. I hardly waited any time for her to come into the office after her assistant took all my info. I was a bit nervous and forgot to ask some questions that were important to me. I called the office and McKenzie got me answers that day, within hours. I'd like to say something nice about McKenzie, Sara, Yuri, Anisa, and Susan. (Maybe I'm not losing my memory). if I forgot someone I am sorry. I feel better already. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Cristina Porch-Curren, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053314724
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Porch-Curren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porch-Curren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porch-Curren works at
Dr. Porch-Curren speaks Spanish.
