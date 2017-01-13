Overview of Dr. Cristina Pravia, MD

Dr. Cristina Pravia, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Pravia works at Sylvester at Coral Gables in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.