Overview of Dr. Cristina Savu, DO

Dr. Cristina Savu, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Savu works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.