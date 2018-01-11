Dr. Cristina Strahotin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strahotin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Strahotin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Cristina Strahotin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wexford, PA.
Dr. Strahotin works at
Locations
-
1
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health500 Blazier Dr, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
2
Allegheny Imaging of Mccandless LLC9335 McKnight Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 359-8900
-
3
Penn Home Medical Supply Co. LLC1307 Federal St, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3751
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She always makes me feel comfortable. Answer all my questions in a language I understand. Spends as much time as necessary with.
About Dr. Cristina Strahotin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1093972655
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strahotin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strahotin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strahotin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strahotin works at
Dr. Strahotin has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Cirrhosis and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strahotin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strahotin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strahotin.
