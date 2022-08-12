Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamasdan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, MD
Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They completed their fellowship with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Dr. Tamasdan's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 382-2350Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and very knowledgeable
About Dr. Cristina Tamasdan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Bridgeport Hospital / Yale University School Of Medicine
- Mckeesport Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamasdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamasdan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamasdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamasdan.
