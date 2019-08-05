Overview

Dr. Cristina Valdez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University Of Guad and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Valdez works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.