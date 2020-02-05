Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlgehagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD
Overview of Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD
Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Wohlgehagen's Office Locations
Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 606-7995
International Headache Center10 Medical Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75234 Directions (972) 685-7175
Neurology Consultants Of Dallas17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 330, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (214) 750-9977
Texas Epilepsy Group12221 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 750-9977
- 5 5323 Harry Hines 140 Blvd # J4.140, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-9156
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wolgehagen is truly a blessing! I was absolutely lost until I found her. She is caring, kind, and the most dedicated Neurologist I have ever seen. She goes the distance and more for her patients. She treated me for my chronic migraines and has given me my life back!! Hands down the best in her field!
About Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD
- Neurology
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wohlgehagen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wohlgehagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wohlgehagen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlgehagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wohlgehagen speaks Italian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlgehagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlgehagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlgehagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlgehagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.