See All Neurologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD

Neurology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD

Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Wohlgehagen works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Addison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wohlgehagen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Clinic Neurosurgery
    910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 606-7995
  2. 2
    International Headache Center
    10 Medical Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 685-7175
  3. 3
    Neurology Consultants Of Dallas
    17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 330, Addison, TX 75001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-9977
  4. 4
    Texas Epilepsy Group
    12221 Merit Dr Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-9977
  5. 5
    5323 Harry Hines 140 Blvd # J4.140, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-9156

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Basilar Migraine Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Classic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cough Headache Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Facioplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Familial Hemiplegic Migraine Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Headaches (Shunt Related) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Icepick Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Lower Half Headache Chevron Icon
Meditation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Headache Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wohlgehagen?

    Feb 05, 2020
    Dr. Wolgehagen is truly a blessing! I was absolutely lost until I found her. She is caring, kind, and the most dedicated Neurologist I have ever seen. She goes the distance and more for her patients. She treated me for my chronic migraines and has given me my life back!! Hands down the best in her field!
    Chris Evans — Feb 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wohlgehagen to family and friends

    Dr. Wohlgehagen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wohlgehagen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD.

    About Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609166529
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wohlgehagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wohlgehagen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wohlgehagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wohlgehagen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wohlgehagen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wohlgehagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wohlgehagen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wohlgehagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wohlgehagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Cristina Wohlgehagen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.