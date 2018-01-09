Dr. Cristine Carriker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carriker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cristine Carriker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Women's Care Mid America Physician Services, LLC9301 W 74th St Ste 325, Overland Park, KS 66204 Directions (913) 384-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Carriker has been the only OB I have ever had. She delivered my two children and I just love her! She seriously is the best. I am so, so sad she has left the practice.
About Dr. Cristine Carriker, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740285568
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carriker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carriker accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carriker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carriker has seen patients for Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carriker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Carriker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carriker.
