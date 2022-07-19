Overview of Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD

Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Estrn Va Grad School Med



Dr. Rosario works at Alina Pollan MD Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.