Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD

Internal Medicine
2.6 (67)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD

Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Estrn Va Grad School Med

Dr. Rosario works at Alina Pollan MD Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and New Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rosario's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Alina Pollan MD Healthcare Center
    3830 Tampa Rd Ste 500, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 372-8682
  2. 2
    Clinica Dr. Rubio
    2114 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 896-9944
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Cristobal Rosario MD PA
    4740 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Trinity Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Jul 19, 2022
    I have 2 serious,but not fatal illnesses. Dr. Rosario is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. Has a lot of common sense.
    Martha Ratigan — Jul 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD
    About Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104808153
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Estrn Va Grad School Med
    Internship
    • Estrn Va Grad Sch Med
