Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD
Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They completed their residency with Estrn Va Grad School Med
Dr. Rosario works at
Dr. Rosario's Office Locations
1
Alina Pollan MD Healthcare Center3830 Tampa Rd Ste 500, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 372-8682
2
Clinica Dr. Rubio2114 Manatee Ave E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 896-9944Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
3
Cristobal Rosario MD PA4740 Rowan Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have 2 serious,but not fatal illnesses. Dr. Rosario is extremely knowledgeable and compassionate. Has a lot of common sense.
About Dr. Cristobal Rosario, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1104808153
Education & Certifications
- Estrn Va Grad School Med
- Estrn Va Grad Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosario has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosario accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosario has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosario speaks Spanish.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosario. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosario.
