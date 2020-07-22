See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Cristopher Geiler, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cristopher Geiler, MD

Dr. Cristopher Geiler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Geiler works at Cristopher D Geiler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geiler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cristopher D Geiler MD
    504 W Pueblo St Ste 302, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 687-2004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Lipid Disorders
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Abdominal Pain
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Cristopher Geiler, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
1588726814
  • 1588726814
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of California, San Francisco School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cristopher Geiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Geiler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Geiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Geiler works at Cristopher D Geiler MD in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Geiler’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Geiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geiler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

