Dr. Crystal Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crystal Bernstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
-
2
Gastro Health - Seattle501 N 34th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 838-1777
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
Dr Bernstein is very kind, listens and responds well. At the endoscopy center, Dr Bernstein and her team greatly reduced my tensions about the procedure.
About Dr. Crystal Bernstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326019167
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- University Wa
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Diarrhea and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.