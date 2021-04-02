See All Family Doctors in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Crystal Bowe, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (23)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Crystal Bowe, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bowe works at CAROMONT FAMILY MEDICINE in Gastonia, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Caromont Family Medicine
    1895 Hoffman Rd Ste A, Gastonia, NC 28054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-1749
  2. 2
    Caromont Family Medicine- Gaston Day
    3050 Riverwood Pkwy Ste B, Gastonia, NC 28056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 865-1749
  3. 3
    3605 Mt Holly Huntersville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 971-2349

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 02, 2021
    She listen to your complaints and is very professional. She cares about you.
    Grier — Apr 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Crystal Bowe, MD
    About Dr. Crystal Bowe, MD

    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1942520937
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vidant Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • THE BRODY SCH OF MED AT E CAROLINA UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Nc Agricultural and Technical State University
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

