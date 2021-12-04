Overview

Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Broussard works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.