Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Broussard works at Pascack Valley Medical Group in Emerson, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Emerson Office
    466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 967-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bergen Surgical Center
    1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-1660
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 04, 2021
    She is very professional and compassionate. She explains in detail what is wrong with you and gets you better.
    — Dec 04, 2021
    About Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114955846
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clin Found
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    • Oberlin College
