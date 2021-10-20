Overview

Dr. Crystal Broussard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Broussard works at 98point6 California Physicians PC in Seattle, WA with other offices in Conroe, TX, Houston, TX and Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.