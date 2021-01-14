Dr. Evig has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crystal Evig, MD
Overview of Dr. Crystal Evig, MD
Dr. Crystal Evig, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Evig's Office Locations
Optum Primary Care and Specialty Care2405 Research Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 522-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Colorado Springs Health Partners - Southwest OB/GYN2610 Tenderfoot Hill St, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Directions (719) 522-1135Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Evig is AMAZING! I had a different OB to start with that wasn’t personable, I switched and couldn’t have been more greatfull and satisfied. She is very pro choice on how you want to deliver and what you want in your pregnancy. She made me feel very comfortable and heard. I couldn’t recommend someone more
About Dr. Crystal Evig, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
- Adams State College, Alamosa, Co
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Evig accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Evig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.