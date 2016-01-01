Overview of Dr. Crystal Gonzalez, DPM

Dr. Crystal Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They completed their residency with Chestnut Hill Hospital



Dr. Gonzalez works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.