Overview

Dr. Crystal Jencks, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jencks works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Meridian, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.