Overview of Dr. Crystal Johnson, MD

Dr. Crystal Johnson, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Sandhills Womens Care in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Trichomoniasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.