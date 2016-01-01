Overview

Dr. Crystal Kong-Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Kong-Wong works at Burn and Plastic Surgery Clinics at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.