Overview of Dr. Crystal Lantz-Degeorge, MD

Dr. Crystal Lantz-Degeorge, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Lantz-Degeorge works at Uhmp -green Rd. Medical Group in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.