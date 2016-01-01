Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD
Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.
Baptist Health Medical Group Radiation Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 115, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Baptist Health Louisville Radiation Oncology2210 Green Valley Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
