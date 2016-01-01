Overview of Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD

Dr. Crystal McMahan, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health Floyd.



Dr. McMahan works at Baptist Health Louisville Radiation Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in New Albany, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.