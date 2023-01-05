See All Psychiatrists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD

Psychiatry
3.9 (19)
Newnan, GA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD

Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.

Dr. Nelson works at Blueprint Psychiatry LLC in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations

  1
    Blueprint Psychiatry LLC
    1635 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 (678) 619-5151
  2
    Blueprint Psychiatry
    1601 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 (678) 619-5151
  3
    Crossroads Behavioral Health
    2511 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 (678) 423-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Adjustment Disorder
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Bulimia
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Delusional Disorder
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Eating Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Nutritional Supplementation
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Paranoid Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Pharmacogenetic Testing
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Psychotherapy Services
Suicidal Ideation
Telemedicine
Tobacco Use Disorder
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Health Net
    Medicare
    Self Pay

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Jan 05, 2023
    I'm always so impressed with Dr. Nelson after every appointment. She listens. She explains. She comforts. I've never met a doctor quite like her. She has helped me through many situations in my life, and I will continue to turn to her for help and advice. So blessed to have found her!
    BR1000 — Jan 05, 2023
    About Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD

    Specialties
    Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1437356870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Morehouse Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    Spelman
    Board Certifications
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nelson works at Blueprint Psychiatry LLC in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Nelson’s profile.

    Dr. Nelson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

