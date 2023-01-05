Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD
Overview of Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD
Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med.
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
Blueprint Psychiatry LLC1635 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 619-5151
Blueprint Psychiatry1601 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 619-5151
Crossroads Behavioral Health2511 Highway 34 E Ste C, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (678) 423-5500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm always so impressed with Dr. Nelson after every appointment. She listens. She explains. She comforts. I've never met a doctor quite like her. She has helped me through many situations in my life, and I will continue to turn to her for help and advice. So blessed to have found her!
About Dr. Crystal Nelson, MD
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.