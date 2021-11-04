Overview of Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD

Dr. Crystal Nhieu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Florida International University, Miami, Fl and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Nhieu works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.