Dr. Crystal North, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Crystal North, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Teton Valley Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Centre for Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 619-6275
-
2
Medical Center of the Rockies2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 203-7040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- Estes Park Health
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Teton Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr North is proactive, not only in her field of specialty, but for your overall care plan. She certainly prevented me from a potentially bad situation down the road by all she did for me at my appointment and follow up afterwards. She reviews charts, is communicative with follow-up post procedure, both with charts and phone calls and she made sure key concerns outside my GI issues were timely communicated to my PC plus basically "made sure" I got the help I needed with another specialist and general surgeon. This Dr. truly did the work of 3 drs, her field, my PC and the next specialist I needed to see. Thank you Dr. North. I finally have a GI Dr. I can trust will take care of me.
About Dr. Crystal North, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225299803
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
