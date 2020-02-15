See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Winfield, IL
Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (8)
Map Pin Small Winfield, IL
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO

Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO is a Pulmonologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Otteman works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Otteman's Office Locations

    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 309, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2020
    Excellent Dr. she is thorough and takes as much time as it takes to get complete details. She explains I. Terms the lay person can understand o
    — Feb 15, 2020
    About Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174578629
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Franciscan St James Health
    Internship
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
