Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO is a Pulmonologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Otteman works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.