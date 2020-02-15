Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otteman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO
Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO is a Pulmonologist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Otteman works at
Dr. Otteman's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 309, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otteman?
Excellent Dr. she is thorough and takes as much time as it takes to get complete details. She explains I. Terms the lay person can understand o
About Dr. Crystal Otteman, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174578629
Education & Certifications
- Franciscan St James Health
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otteman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otteman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otteman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otteman works at
Dr. Otteman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otteman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Otteman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otteman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otteman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otteman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.