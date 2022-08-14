Dr. Reese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crystal Reese, MD
Overview of Dr. Crystal Reese, MD
Dr. Crystal Reese, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Reese works at
Dr. Reese's Office Locations
Noland Hospital Montgomery1725 Pine St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 293-4040
Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology1758 Park Pl Ste 301, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 284-1500
Aroostook Pathology Services163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736 Directions (207) 498-6921
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reese?
Dr. Reese performed my surgery a few weeks ago and has been absolutely wonderful from day 1. From meeting her in the hospital up to my follow-up appointment last week, she has made me feel nothing less than confident in my decision to become her patient. The staff in her office are both professional and personable. Thank you all!
About Dr. Crystal Reese, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1780003822
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reese has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Oophorectomy and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.