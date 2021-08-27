Overview of Dr. Crystal Ritsema, MD

Dr. Crystal Ritsema, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Ritsema works at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.