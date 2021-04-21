Dr. Crystal Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Taylor, MD
Overview of Dr. Crystal Taylor, MD
Dr. Crystal Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine & BioSciences and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Rockhill Women's Care - Lee's Summit20 NE Saint Lukes Blvd Ste 310, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 378-5433Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rockhill Women's Care5701 W 119th St Ste 225, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 380-6951Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
I used Dr. Taylor during my second sons pregnancy in 2018/2019 and plan to continue using her. I’ve had two early miscarriages as well. Through all she’s been great at helping with issues and concerns and seems to really care about you. I was particularly happy with how she handled my son’s birth when his heart rate started dropping and explaining as calmly as possible how this could play out over the next few minutes. With her guidance we avoided a c section. Overall I’ve just been very pleased with her care. Yes a few times I have waited maybe 30 to 45 minutes because she had a delivery but the desk girls have always been helpful about the possible wait... no big deal.
About Dr. Crystal Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1184915753
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri-Kansas City
- Kansas City University of Medicine &amp; BioSciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.