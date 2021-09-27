Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Reading Hospital.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Jackson Heights Multispecialty7206 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Reading Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly
About Dr. Crystal Thomas, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1801021886
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Brooklyn College Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
