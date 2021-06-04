Dr. Crystal Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Crystal Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Crystal Walker, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Walker works at
Locations
-
1
Cee LLC101 Fitness Way Ste 2700, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 233-9273
-
2
Hh Heart Center LLC930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388
-
3
Athens-limestone Hospital700 W Market St, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 262-6738
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Walker?
She is exceptional. Her and NP Ian were attentive and very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Crystal Walker, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1508074105
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker works at
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.