Dr. Crystal Worsena, DO is a Neurology Specialist in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Worsena's Office Locations
Progress West (specialists)20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 206, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (636) 916-7060
- 2 70 Jungermann Cir Ste 300, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 916-7060
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Office staff, nurse and doctor were pleasant and easy to work with, Dr. Worsena took whatever time was necessary to explain and answer any questions I had. She has a wonderful bedside manner. I have complete confidence in her ability and fully recommend her. It took a while to get to see her but worth waiting for. Her nurse practitioner filled in capably and with great follow through while waiting for my first appointment.
About Dr. Crystal Worsena, DO
- Neurology
- English
