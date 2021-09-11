See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Baton Rouge, LA
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD

Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Linszky works at Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Linszky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert V. Blanche M.d. LLC
    7865 Jefferson Hwy Ste D, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 928-2468

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Group Psychotherapy
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Always loved talking to Dr. Linsky.
    Rhea Jean Aviles — Sep 11, 2021
    About Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hungarian
    NPI Number
    • 1225296791
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu New Orleans / Ochsner
    Internship
    • Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
    Medical Education
    • University of Pecs, Medical And Health Sciences Centre
    Undergraduate School
    • U Budapest
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Csilla Linszky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Linszky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Linszky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Linszky works at Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Linszky’s profile.

    Dr. Linszky has seen patients for Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Linszky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Linszky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linszky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Linszky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Linszky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

