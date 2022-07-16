Overview

Dr. H Chung-Tai Hu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spring, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Cypress Physicians Association in Spring, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.