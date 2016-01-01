Overview

Dr. Mack Shotts, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paragould, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and Saint Bernards Medical Center.



Dr. Shotts works at Paragould Doctors Clinic in Paragould, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.