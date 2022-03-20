Overview of Dr. Culbert Serrano, MD

Dr. Culbert Serrano, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burien, WA. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Serrano works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Seahurst in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.