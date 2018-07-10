See All Neurosurgeons in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Cully Cobb, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Cully Cobb, MD

Dr. Cully Cobb, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Cobb works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cobb's Office Locations

    Neurosurgery
    3939 J St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Cully Cobb, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1770502163
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor
    • UCLA Ctr Hlth Scis
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cully Cobb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cobb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cobb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cobb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cobb works at Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cobb’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cobb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cobb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cobb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cobb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

