Dr. Cumara O'Carroll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Cumara O'Carroll, MD
Dr. Cumara O'Carroll, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ.
Dr. O'Carroll works at
Dr. O'Carroll's Office Locations
Scottsdale - Neuro13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 955-0943
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Cumara O'Carroll, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1215161898
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Dr. O'Carroll works at
Dr. O'Carroll has seen patients for Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Carroll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
