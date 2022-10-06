Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cummins Lue, MD
Overview of Dr. Cummins Lue, MD
Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Dr. Lue works at
Dr. Lue's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic10001 Lile Dr Fl 200, Little Rock, AR 72205 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lue?
Very knowledgeable. Listens with care
About Dr. Cummins Lue, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1497790562
Education & Certifications
- U Alabama|University Alabama
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- U Alabama Hosp|University Alabama Hospital
- Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lue using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lue works at
Dr. Lue has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lue speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.