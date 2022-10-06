Overview of Dr. Cummins Lue, MD

Dr. Cummins Lue, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Lue works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.