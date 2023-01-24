Dr. Cuong Ha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cuong Ha, MD
Dr. Cuong Ha, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Prince William Dermatology PC7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 210, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 261-1234
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
First visit with Dr. Ha. Very impressed with his professional manner, knowledge and explanation on procedures and options. I was also very impressed with PA Rachel on my previous appointment. She very pleasant, professional and knowledgeable. She answered all my questions and gave great advice. Thank you all.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1962499061
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Dr. Ha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ha has seen patients for Warts, Contact Dermatitis and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ha.
