Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuong Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.
Dao B Nguyen MD9211 Bolsa Ave Ste 220, Westminster, CA 92683 Directions (714) 898-9966
- 2 2619 W Edinger Ave Ste B1, Santa Ana, CA 92704 Directions (714) 241-9038
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1689625451
- UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.