Overview of Dr. Curt Blacklock, DO

Dr. Curt Blacklock, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Blacklock works at MDVIP - Newark, Delaware in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.