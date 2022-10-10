Overview of Dr. Curt Cockings, MD

Dr. Curt Cockings, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Cockings works at Curt W Cockings, MD in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.