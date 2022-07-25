Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samlaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD
Overview
Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.
Dr. Samlaska works at
Locations
Academic Dermatology Of Nevada2839 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 837-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to see Dr. Samlaska 3 times. Every appointment has been great. He's on time. He's efficient. He doesn't go overboard with the procedure. I have a couple of spots on my face and neck that are just annoying to me. He assures me that removing the spots is a cosmetic issue only and uses a subtle procedure that doesn't leave me with blisters or scary looking wounds. In the past I've gone to dermatologists that use much more harsh methods for these kinds of things. I'm very happy with the results. I'll definitely stick with Academic Dermatology.
About Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1134289762
Education & Certifications
- American College of Physicians
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Samlaska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samlaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samlaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samlaska has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samlaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Samlaska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samlaska.
