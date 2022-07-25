See All Dermatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (83)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and University Medical Center.

Dr. Samlaska works at Academic Dermatology Of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Dermatology Of Nevada
    2839 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 837-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Warts

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Diseases Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
HIV-Associated Skin Conditions Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Proteus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Vesiculobullous Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases, Viral Chevron Icon
Thermage Radiofrequency Treatment Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 83 ratings
    Patient Ratings (83)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Jul 25, 2022
    I have been to see Dr. Samlaska 3 times. Every appointment has been great. He's on time. He's efficient. He doesn't go overboard with the procedure. I have a couple of spots on my face and neck that are just annoying to me. He assures me that removing the spots is a cosmetic issue only and uses a subtle procedure that doesn't leave me with blisters or scary looking wounds. In the past I've gone to dermatologists that use much more harsh methods for these kinds of things. I'm very happy with the results. I'll definitely stick with Academic Dermatology.
    Elizabeth Johnson — Jul 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD
    About Dr. Curt Samlaska, MD

    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134289762
    Education & Certifications

    • American College of Physicians
    Residency
    • WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Internal Medicine
