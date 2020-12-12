Dr. Curt Vogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Curt Vogel, MD
Overview
Dr. Curt Vogel, MD is a Dermatologist in Oceanside, CA. They completed their residency with University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2205 Vista Way Ste 220, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5730
-
2
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr Fl 3, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7234
-
3
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners3613 VISTA WAY, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 758-5340Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
4
Dermatologist Medical Group9850 Genesee Ave Ste 530, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-0677
-
5
Dermatologist Medical Group of North County - Encinitas1200 Garden View Rd Ste 108, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 942-1311Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogel?
Great ..First time went in for a rash. He is thorough, I didn’t feel rushed and I found him to be appropriate in his diagnosis
About Dr. Curt Vogel, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1609831932
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Mayo Clinic|Mayo Medical School
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogel has seen patients for Dermatitis, Herpes Simplex Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.