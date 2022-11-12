See All Allergists & Immunologists in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Curt Watkins, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Curt Watkins, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Watkins works at Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963 in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Georgetown, DE and Milford, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford, DE 19963
    201 Pine Bluff Rd Ste 28, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 422-6451
  2. 2
    Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, Georgetown
    20797 Professional Park Blvd, Georgetown, DE 19947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 856-1773
  3. 3
    Peninsula Allergy & Asthma Associates, PA Milford
    550 S DuPont Blvd Ste A, Milford, DE 19963 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 422-6451
  4. 4
    Bayside Health Associationchtd
    20099 Office Cir, Georgetown, DE 19947 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 856-1773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beebe Medical Center
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 12, 2022
    I have been to this practice twice in the last few months and have had great experiences both times. The staff are all friendly and helpful. Both Abby Allen, the NP and Dr. Watkins were exceptional in their care. They listened to my problems and developed a plan to help me. I am not often impressed in healthcare anymore but I am impressed with this practice. They truly care about patients.
    Sheila S. — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Curt Watkins, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194787689
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke Univ
    • Duke University Med Center
    • TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Miami
    • Allergy & Immunology
